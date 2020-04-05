Honda, GM, announce joint venture creating 1,100 jobs

FILE- In this Nov. 27, 2018, file photo a banner depicting the Chevrolet Cruze model vehicle is displayed at the General Motors’ Lordstown plant in Lordstown, Ohio. General Motors is selling the Ohio assembly plant it closed in March to a new company that plans to begin making electric trucks in late 2020. The company called Lordstown Motors Corp. said Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, that it initially intends to hire 400 production workers but still needs more money from investors. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH)–Huge announcement Honda and General Motors. Honda will utilize GM’s Ultium Battery in two new vehicles.

“This collaboration between GM and Honda is welcome news for the Mahoning Valley, which is home to a highly skilled, world-class ,” said US Senator Portman in a new release. “We’re excited to get this new battery plant up and running, and for the jobs it will bring to the region.”

This joint venture between Honda and GM will create 1,100 jobs. GMs Ultium batteries will be built by LG Chem at a plant in Lordstown. This plant will also manufacture a battery for an electric truck that will be released in the fall of 2021.

The last day the plant was open in March of 2019.