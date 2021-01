COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman is in critical condition after being shot Saturday night.

Police were called to the scene at 3862 Buffelhead Dr. just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, where they found 26-year old Keshawna Ximines suffering from a severe gunshot wound.

Ximines was transported to Mount Carmel East in critical condition.

Police are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.