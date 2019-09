NEW YORK (WCMH/AP) -- L Brands founder and CEO Leslie Wexner has been named as a potential witness in a defamation suit pre-trial hearing on Tuesday on behalf of Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz.

The defamation suit, filed by Virginia Giuffre, says Dershowitz, who represented billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein when he successfully avoided federal sex trafficking charges in 2008, knowingly made "false and malicious defamatory statements" against Giuffre.