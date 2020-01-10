Home Tour: Restaurateur Jeff Ruby lists his house for nearly $1.3M

CINCINNATI, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Jeff Ruby, owner of seven steakhouses that set the standard for luxury across Cincinnati, Louisville, Columbus, Nashville and Lexington, is selling his former home.

But Ruby isn’t going far. The owner of Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment recently purchased another home in the Cincinnati area and moved to be closer to his family.

With the move, Ruby is selling the three-bedroom, three-bath home with incredible river views for $1,285,000.

