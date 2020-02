COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This is the final weekend of the Home and Garden show according to program officials.

The Home and Garden show happens in one weekend at the Ohio Expo Center and it’s a place to purchase garden items and learn more about home gardens.

Event organizers say it’s also a place to consult with hundreds of experts, craftsmen, and pros for every home project.

The event is from 11 a.m. till 6 p.m.

For more information visit the Ohio Expo Center Website.