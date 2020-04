COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Almost a third of all COVID-19 deaths in Ohio have come from inside long-term care facilities. According to new numbers published Wednesday by the Ohio Department of Health, 276 people have died in nursing homes and assisted living centers, which is about 29 percent of the 937 deaths reported by the state.

The actual number may be higher, as ODH's data only dates back to April 15th, while total coronavirus deaths reported by the state date back to early March. In total, the health department database shows there are 2,126 residents and 872 employees in long-term care facilities who have coronavirus.

"The reason we are starting on April 15th is we really did not have an accurate way to tell this story before then," said Melanie Amato from the Ohio Department of Health.

Tracking the virus inside long-term care facilities has not been easy, and the health department has taken down and re-posted the numbers.