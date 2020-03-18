Homage creates shirt to honor Dr. Amy Acton, raise money for charity

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Homage has announced a new shirt to honor Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, that will also raise money for charity.

“Not All Heroes Wear Capes,” is the slogan being used on Homage’s latest shirt.

And in this case, the hero sans cape is Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

“Through the uncertainty, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton has emerged as a voice of reason and a beacon of light for those of us looking for ways to act. She reminds us not only of the courage of the medical health professionals working tirelessly to treat the sick, but also of the small things we all can do to help each other – even if we can’t necessarily be together,” Homage wrote in a tweet.

Acton has been at the forefront of Ohio’s fight against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Her, along with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and other state officials have held daily news conferences to inform the state of the spread of the virus, and preventative measures being taken to protect Ohioans.

Proceeds from the sale of the t-shirt will support Huckleberry House, whose programs assist youth at risk from violence, neglect, poverty and homelessness.