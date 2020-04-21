Holocaust Remembrance Day extra meaningful during this uncertain time

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH)– For Jews across the globe, Holocaust Remembrance Day or Yom HaShoah will be celebrated a little differently. It’s been 75 years since the liberation of the Warsaw ghetto.

Families will commemorate the end of the Holocaust within their homes or virtually with others. Candles are lit to remember the lives that were lost during the Holocaust and stories are told to remember those who experienced the unimaginable.

“My grandfather has and always will be my hero.”

Rochel Kaltmann is carrying on her grandfathers legacy.

“Hitler doesn’t have any grandchildren to sing his praises but here I am,” she explained.

Her grandfather, Yossi or Josef Kaltmann, survived 6 concentration camps. He died a few years ago.

“When you have a big number six million it seems daunting and so huge but when you know someone and can put a face to the statistic it helps you to never give up hope,” explained Rabbi Areyah Kaltmann.

Rabbi Kaltmann says knowing his father survived the unimaginable, helps him to keep going, especially during these tough times.

“The hope that kept my father alive during those traumatic times in the concentration camps was the one day he will get home and be with his family.”

Yom HaShoah is a day to commemorate the end of the Holocaust but it’s also a chance to remember and thank those who perished.

For Rochel, her grandfathers story is one she hopes to pass on to keep his memories alive.

“I am living testimony to his perseverance.”