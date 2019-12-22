Holiday thief steals man’s living

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man is hoping someone in the community knows where his truck is. When Jeff Mabrey woke up Friday morning and looked outside his West Columbus home his truck was gone. All that was there was a pile of glass. He says it’s likely from some of the truck’s windows being broken out.



“Why me, why be a thief anyhow,” said Mabrey who has had a rough 2019. In addition to this, his wife died in July.

Mabrey called police and filed a report. His other car has been broken for quite some time so he has no other way of getting around. The truck is also his work truck for 2A Towing so it’s his way of making a living.

“What can be, what happens now,” said Mabrey. “I can’t get back to work.”

Will Edgar is the owner of the towing company. He bought the truck for Jeff. They’ve known each other for about five years after Jeff first hired Will. Will has since hired Jeff to work for his company.

“He’s helped me out and i’m helping him out now,” Edgar said.

Now they’re both looking for the truck. It’s red 1999 Dodge Dakota. They say the drivers window and rear window are likely smashed out. It has an Ohio license plate, BL79YK. There is a red, white and blue decal on the back.

“I’m hoping for a Christmas miracle to get it back before Christmas, but I don’t know,” said Mabrey.

Mabrey and Edgar say police told them the truck may have been used in another neighborhood crime after it was reportedly stolen. If you know anything they want you to get in touch with them or call Columbus Police.