COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Move over Black Friday, Cyber Monday may be the new day for holiday shopping.

“The core consumer 24-40 years old, about 18 percent more dollars are flowing on Cyber Monday versus Black Friday,” said Brian Mandelbaum, the CEO with Klover.

That comes to about $1,500 more per person, according to Mandelbaum. There are two things at play. Consumers are enjoying purchasing items digitally, and they don’t have to fight the crowds at a brick-and-mortar store.