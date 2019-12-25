Holiday shopping around Columbus was in full swing Christmas eve

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Holiday shopping was in full swing last Tuesday afternoon as last-minute shopper hit the stores one final time.

At times, the lines were long.

“We have been swamped and especially since we are closing the store,” said Judi Coval, an employee at Conrad’s College Gifts.

Some last-minute Christmas shoppers had a plan and were sticking to it.

“Those of us last-minute shopping we are kind of like, there’s a silent agreement,” said shopper Isabella Gonzalez. “Get what you need and get out.”

Gonzalez, an Ohio State freshman, was killing two birds with one stone while shopping at Conrad’s — getting Christmas presents as well as gear for Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl.

“I have a lot of Buckeye people that I don’t have presents for,” she said.

Conrad’s College Gifts will soon close its door downtown for the last time.

Gonzalez said she was able to get in on all the sales there and elsewhere.

“I’ve already been around to Target,” she said. “The normals. Getting little things, stocking stuffers.”

And for the shoppers at the Target in Polaris, it was the same story.

“It’s fun because I just love when people come in here and they’re asking so many questions and they don’t know what they want or what they need,” said Jordan Queen, a Target employee.

Queen said she sees the same thing every year, but this year, there’s a slight difference.

“I noticed a lot of last-minute men shoppers,” she said. “Just going around, kinda looking clueless, but that is ok. We are here to help.”

“We like to procrastinate and wait till the last minute and get in and get out,” said shopper David Givens, a father of six.

Givens said he’s basically finished with shopping, but was out grabbing a few essentials.

“Dolls, maybe Legos,” he said.