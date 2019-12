Holiday shipping deadlines quickly approaching

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Christmas is quickly approaching, and so are shipping companies’ deadlines of guarantee deliveries before or on December 25.

The longer you wait to ship or order, the more delivery by Christmas is going to cost.

USPS Retail Ground: Dec. 14

First Class Mail: Dec. 20

Priority Mail: Dec. 21

Priority Mail Express Dec. 23

UPS Ground: Dec. 13

UPS 3-day Select: Dec. 19

UPS 2nd Day Air: Dec. 20

UPS Next Day Air: Dec. 23

FedEx Home Delivery: Dec. 16

FedEx Ground: Dec. 16

FedEx Express Saver: Dec. 19

FedEx 2Day: Dec. 20

FedEx (Standard, Priority, First) Overnight: Dec. 23

FedEx SameDay: Dec. 25

Amazon