Holiday performances will be held virtually, two Ohio natives featured

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Theatre performance enthusiasts can still attend the holiday line-up provided by the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts this season. This year, two Ohioans are featured artists whose work will be displayed.
Kathleen Butler-Duplessis grew up in Columbus and attended many CAPA events as a child. She is the composer and lyricist for “Elenor’s Very Merry Christmas Wish – The Musical.” This adventure kicks the holiday season off during Thanksgiving Day weekend.
ELEANOR’S VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH – THE MUSICAL
Friday, November 27 – Sunday, December 27 Recommended for all ages, “Eleanor’s Very Merry Christmas Wish – The Musical” tells the story of a rag doll named Eleanor who lives in the magical world of The North Pole. Despite her love for her family there, Eleanor’s very Merry Christmas wish is for a best friend and home of her own. Realizing that wishing is not enough, she writes a letter to Santa expressing her dream, opening the door to a journey which leads to her wish (and others’) coming true. Virtual tickets are $20-$80 and can be purchased through capa.com or www.eleanorswish.com. Special code CAPACOL20 is required to purchase.CAPA
Ohio native, Grammy-nominated songwriter, and pianist Jim Brickman’s concert is the tree topper for the holiday season set on Dec. 23 featuring his yuletide memories.
COMFORT & JOY AT HOME
Wednesday, December 23, 7 p.m. Grammy-nominated songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman continues his annual Christmas tradition this holiday season with the Comfort & Joy at Home 2020 Virtual Tour. A portion of each ticket purchased to this live event will benefit Columbus’ historic Southern Theatre. Fans and their families can enjoy this unique virtual concert experience from the comfort of home as Brickman blends yuletide memories and holiday carols with his own hit songs such as “The Gift,” “Sending You A Little Christmas,” “Angel Eyes,” and “If You Believe.” Virtual tickets are $40-$125 and can be purchased here.CAPA
The heart of the series can be found on Dec. 12 and Dec 19.
DAVE KOZ & FRIENDS THE GREATEST HITS OF CHRISTMAS 2020
Saturday, December 12, 8 p.m. Superstars Jonathan Butler, Rick Braun, Richard Elliot, Peter White, David Benoit, and vocalist Rebecca Jade join saxophonist extraordinaire Dave Koz for a one-night-only, live virtual concert event, performing the greatest hits of the Christmas season. Virtual tickets are $35 and can be purchased at www.capa.com or by phone at (614) 469-0939. Virtual ticket includes downloads of Dave’s latest albums – A New Day and Gifts of the Season. One ticket per household. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Starlight Children’s Foundation.CAPA
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER
Saturday, December 19, 7 p.m. The Hip Hop Nutcracker, a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless music, is available to stream for Columbus audiences this holiday season. This unique and joyful event is performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop’s founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set. Through this remixed and reimagined version of the classic, the dynamic performers of The Hip Hop Nutcracker takes us on a journey that celebrates love, community, and the magic of the holiday season. Virtual tickets are $25 and $55 and can be purchased here.CAPA