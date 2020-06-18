Hocking Hills lays out changes and hiking information for July 2 reopening

HOCKING HILLS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hocking Hills has set July 2 for the tentative reopen date for all trails while the trails for Rock House and Cantwell Cliffs are already open.

Trails are clearly marked with both color coding blazers and directional signage informing hikers which direction they should proceed to the most exciting features in the park.

Many trail systems are one directional. Those trails operating as a one-way system include Old Man’s Cave, Cedar Falls, Ash Cave, Conkle’s Hollow, Rock House and Cantwell Cliffs.

Whispering Cave is now a five-mile, one-way loop, which can be accessed from the main visitor’s center at Old Man’s Cave.

Hikers are being asked not to return against the flow of hiking traffic to encourage social distancing and prevent damage to ecosystems.

Off-trail excursions or swimming and wading are prohibited. All trail areas close from dusk till dawn and pets are welcome at all areas of the park except Conkle’s Hollow nature preserve.