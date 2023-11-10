ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 53-year-old central Ohio woman has died after a crash in Hocking County on Thursday.

Connie Monroe was driving in a 2006 Mercury Milan southbound on Clay Lick Road near Rauber Road at about 2:29 p.m. on Thursday when she veered left of center and struck a 2012 Volkswagen Touareg head on, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Monroe was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Volkswagen was flown from the scene to Grant Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.