LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) – A Cincinnati man was arrested after a routine traffic stop turned into a drug bust in Hocking County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, on Oct. 24 troopers stopped a 2014 GMC Terrain with illegal tinted windows while driving on U.S. 33 near Logan. The driver, 48-year-old James Toran, of Cincinnati, admitted to having illegal marijuana in his possession after deputies detected an odor coming from the vehicle.

A probable cause search was conducted, and deputies discovered approximately two pounds of methamphetamine worth an estimated value of $6,000. The search continued and revealed an additional seven grams of marijuana located in the center console.

Toran was taken to Hocking County Jail and charged with possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies. He was also charged with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

If convicted, Toran would face up to 25 years in prison and have to pay a fine of up to $50,000.