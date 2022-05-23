HOCKING HILLS, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officers were able to stop and arrest a kidnapping suspect after tracking the victim’s phone as they drove through Hocking County.

According to a post on the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, on May 20, detectives with the Norfolk Virginia Police Department notified deputies of the location of a potential kidnapping victim who had been abducted from their city.

Norfolk detectives said the victim called her family to tell them she had been abducted by a man whom she had a protection order against and was the estranged father of her child.

After tracking the victim’s phone, investigators pinged her location in Laurelville, traveling towards Logan.

Logan police and Hocking County deputies stopped the suspected vehicle on Main Street in Logan, safely recovering the victim and taking the suspect James M. Hunter II, 31, of Norfolk, into custody.

Deputies say an investigation revealed the suspect had abducted the victim from the driveway of her home and used zip ties to restrain her.

Hunter has been charged with kidnapping with additional charges likely to come at a later date.

The victim was transported safely back to Virginia.