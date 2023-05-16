LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Two girls have been arrested after the Logan-Hocking School District canceled classes on Tuesday due to a social media threat.

The two suspects were arrested on Tuesday afternoon on charges of making “terroristic threats,” according to the Logan Police Department. Authorities have not specified the ages of the suspects and if they are students of the school district.

Arrests came after the police received a high volume of calls on Monday evening about a circulating social media post detailing a threat to Logan-Hocking Middle School that was supposed to occur on Tuesday. Due to the seriousness of the threat, the district made the decision to suspend school on Tuesday.

Logan police said numerous people were interviewed and several cell phones were taken as evidence while authorities investigated.

Now, the two girls will be arraigned in Hocking County Juvenile Court after being transported to the Multi-County Juvenile Detention Center in Lancaster. The Logan-Hocking School District will resume its normal schedule on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s investigation comes two weeks after a male student was arrested due to a “suspicious object” found in a high school bathroom. High school students were evacuated and local schools were placed on lockdown due to the object and the district canceled classes for two days. The object was “made to look like an explosive device.”