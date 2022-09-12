LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Two 19-year-old men were arrested last week for the alleged sexual assault of a teenager.

Benjamin R. Lieser

Brian R. Vincent

According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Benjamin R. Lieser, 19, of Sugar Grove, and Brian R. Vincent, 19, of Bremen, were each charged with fourth-degree unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

On Sept. 7, the sheriff’s office was notified of a sexual assault involving a 14-year-old. The following day, detectives located Lieser and Vincent.

According to the sheriff’s office, after interviewing the suspects and based on evidence collected, both men were arrested.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation due to where the alleged assault took place.

Lieser and Vincent were taken to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail to await arraignment.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges could be presented to a grand jury at a later date.