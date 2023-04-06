LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Treasure hunters of all stripes are invited to head to Hocking Hills for a chance to find $10,000.

The website HockingHills.com has started the first of five treasure hunts, with the winners getting a wooden treasure chest containing $10,000 and real gold.

“Whether you’re a family looking for a fun weekend activity, a group of friends seeking an adventure, or a lone treasure hunter, the HockingHills.com Treasure Hunt has something for everyone,” the organization writes on the hunt’s website.

In addition to the money, the winner will receive three gold bars made from melted scrap gold, semi-precious gemstones, antique jewelry, and a wooden treasure chest.

According to the contest’s terms and conditions, none of the clues will point to locations that are off-limits to the general public (no trespassing or trying to get somewhere you aren’t supposed to be), and clues will not point people to unsafe areas.

To claim the prize, the winner must be 18 years old or older, follow @TheHockingHills on Instagram, and record themselves at each correct location. Once the prospective winner has solved all the steps of the hunt, they will be given a phone number to call in order to claim the prize.

Clues will be posted to the Hocking Hills Instagram page and available by registering for extra clues at www.hockinghillstreasurehunt.com.

Participants need to register on the Hocking Hills Treasure Hunt webpage and agree to the terms and conditions posted there. The rules for the contest are also posted on the site.

The entry period for the contest, which started April 1, will run through Dec. 30.