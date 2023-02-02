LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men face felony drug trafficking charges after Hocking County sheriff’s detectives said they found more than four pounds of methamphetamine in their car while pulling them over.

(Courtesy Photo/Hocking County Sheriff’s Office)

Detectives with the Hocking County Sheriff’s Interdiction Unit arrested Dayshawn Bland, of Columbus, and Malik Bryant, of Warren, on Wednesday, after stopping their vehicle for alleged driving violations on U.S. Route 33 — between State Route 93 and 328, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

After establishing probable cause, detectives’ searched the car and found more than four pounds of what they suspected was meth, according to the post.

The two 25-year-olds were taken into custody after an interview and received aggravated trafficking charges, although they could face enhanced penalties if they are indicted by a grand jury. A municipal court judge later set their bond at $500,000.