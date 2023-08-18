HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after falling Friday afternoon from the upper west edge of Conkle’s Hollow.

At about 2:25 p.m., The Ohio Department of Natural Resources responded to a call that a person had fallen from a cliff at Conkle’s Hollow, located in the Hocking Hills region. Emergency crews pronounced that person dead at the scene.

According to the ODNR’s website, the cliffs at Conkle Hollow rise nearly 200 feet above the ground.

The agency did not identify the victim, but was still investigating the incident as of Friday evening. It asked all visitors to stay on trails and follow park safety instructions.