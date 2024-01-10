LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — A judge has sentenced a Hocking County man after his conviction on charges stemming from the rape of a 12-year-old girl.

The 40-year-old from Logan, Christian Hughes, pleaded guilty on Dec. 27 to felony charges of rape, gross sexual imposition, intimidation and obstructing justice, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. He added that Hughes abused the victim over the course of two years until she spoke to a friend and a family member notified law enforcement.

Hughes’ sentence includes a prison term between 20 and a half years and up to life. After being released, Hughes will have to register as a sex offender, meaning we will have to have his home and work addresses as well as car information on file with his county’s sheriff. Hughes will have to verify that information every 90 days and remain on the registry for the rest of his life, according to Yost.

Hughes’ fiancée, Tanya Parker, also pleaded guilty to endangering children in September and has begun serving a three-year prison sentence. Investigators found that she did not stop the abuse despite knowing about it, according to Yost.

The 40-year-old Logan man’s mother, Cathy Hughes, also has a pending case in Hocking County Common Pleas Court, the attorney general added. She faces charges including tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, attempted tampering with evidence and attempted obstructing justice.