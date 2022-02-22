LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State Parks has announced that multiple trails in the Hocking Hills State Park region have reopened.

The announcement was made on the Ohio State Parks Facebook page Tuesday afternoon a little over a week after the State Park closed due to unsafe trail conditions.

The trails reopening include:

  • Conkle’s Hollow State Nature Preserve
  • Cedar Falls
  • Rock House
  • Ash Cave

A number of trails at Hocking Hills State Park remain closed due to slippery and icy conditions. Those include:

  • Cantwell Cliffs
  • Old Man’s Cave
  • Whispering Cave
  • The Rim Trail from Ceder Falls to Rose Lake
  • Fisherman’s parking lot