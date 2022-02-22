LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State Parks has announced that multiple trails in the Hocking Hills State Park region have reopened.
The announcement was made on the Ohio State Parks Facebook page Tuesday afternoon a little over a week after the State Park closed due to unsafe trail conditions.
The trails reopening include:
- Conkle’s Hollow State Nature Preserve
- Cedar Falls
- Rock House
- Ash Cave
A number of trails at Hocking Hills State Park remain closed due to slippery and icy conditions. Those include:
- Cantwell Cliffs
- Old Man’s Cave
- Whispering Cave
- The Rim Trail from Ceder Falls to Rose Lake
- Fisherman’s parking lot