LAURELVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist was taken to a Columbus hospital Tuesday night after being seriously injured in a Hocking County crash.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 26-year-old man was riding a 2015 Harley Davidson Road Glide motorcycle southeast on State Route 56 in Laurelville about 9:20 p.m.

An 18-year-old driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox failed to yield at a stop sign at Franklin Street, troopers said. The motorcyclist struck the Chevrolet, which then went off the roadway and struck a residence.

The motorcyclist was taken to Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center with serious injuries, troopers said. The driver of the Chevrolet was treated locally for minor injuries. No one was injured inside the home.