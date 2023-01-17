NEW PLYMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding an endangered adult who went missing late last week.

Jacob Alan Leavitt, from the New Plymouth area, was last seen at the family’s home Thursday, Jan. 12.

Jacob is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has long, red, curly hair and was last seen wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and a black toboggan. Jacob may be riding a black BMX-style bicycle.

The sheriff’s office said Jacob may have health issues and needs help.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office at 740-385-2131.