COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Hocking County woman pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting minors and possessing child pornography in a case in which she and her boyfriend groomed, abused, and created child pornography of minors.

Carrie Daniels, 41, pleaded guilty Wednesday and is awaiting sentencing, where she could potentially be sentenced to a maximum of 40 years in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, Daniels and her boyfriend, Robert Gemienhardt, 37, exchanged thousands of illicit text messages detailing their sexual fantasies involving four separate minors. The texts allegedly also showed Daniels and Gemienhardt’s plans to sexually abuse the children.

Robert B. Gemienhardt, left, and Carrie Daniels

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Daniels and Gemienhardt also produced child pornography together through the grooming and sexual abuse of children from April through June of 2020.

With her guilty plea, Daniels also admitted to producing child pornography of a 3-year-old child, sending the images to Gemienhardt. Investigators said they found more than 1,000 images and 350 videos depicting child sexual abuse on Gemienhardt’s digital devices.

Sexually exploiting a minor is punishable by 15 to 30 years in prison. Possessing child pornography carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Gemienhardt, already a registered sex offender in Ohio at the time of his February arrest, pleaded guilty in late September.