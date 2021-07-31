Logan woman dies in crash

Hocking County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MURRAY CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Murray City.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a call of a crash at approximately 12:49 p.m. on SR-78 north of Murray City.

OSHP said a 2004 Nissan Altima, driven by Ja’Lynn Layton, 20, was driving south on SR-78 when she drove off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, drove off the left side of the road, flipped, and hit a tree.

Layton was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center via Medflight, where she was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by Glouster Fire Department, Murray City Fire Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, and Athens County EMS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

With OD deaths rising, central Ohio drug dropoff event hopes to stop addiction before it starts

Goodson family holds rally, call for immediate indictment against FCSO deputy in fatal shooting

Columbus businesses reconsidering masks after CDC recommendations

Community baby shower held to address racial disparities in infant mortality

Matt Barnes’ Olympics 2020 blog: After COVID-19 quarantine, finally getting out to explore Tokyo

Evening Weather Forecast 07-31-2021

More Local News