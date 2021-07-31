Logan woman dies in crash

MURRAY CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Murray City.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a call of a crash at approximately 12:49 p.m. on SR-78 north of Murray City.

OSHP said a 2004 Nissan Altima, driven by Ja’Lynn Layton, 20, was driving south on SR-78 when she drove off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, drove off the left side of the road, flipped, and hit a tree.

Layton was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center via Medflight, where she was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by Glouster Fire Department, Murray City Fire Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, and Athens County EMS.