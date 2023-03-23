NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman told detectives she stole tens of thousands of dollars from her grandmother, according to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.

Tawnee Dougherty, 30, of Logan, was arrested last Thursday, after an 82-year-old woman said in February that her bank account had suffered “significant theft.” The woman noticed the stolen money after she was hospitalized and then placed in a nursing home for a period of time, according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation by sheriff’s office detectives led them to issue an arrest warrant for Dougherty, the woman’s granddaughter. The sheriff’s office said on Facebook that a man was also involved in the theft, but Hocking County court records did not show any case against him and jail records did not list him as an inmate as of Thursday evening.

When interviewed by detectives, Dougherty admitted to stealing money from her grandmother, and they were taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office. The office estimated she took more than $43,000 from her grandmother’s bank account.

Dougherty faces felony charges of theft from the elderly. She is due in court on March 29, according to court records.