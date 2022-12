LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a suspected catalytic converter thief.

At about 4 a.m. on Dec. 16, an unknown man approached the Logan Head Start and the Southeastern Ohio Food Bank on Norwood Avenue in Logan, Ohio, Logan police said. He is accused of cutting catalytic converters off two vehicles in the parking lot.

Logan police ask anyone with information about the theft to contact Det. Skinner at 740-385-6866.