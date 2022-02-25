LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Logan man on Tuesday after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes and Children Task Force.

The tip alleging child pornography led to several search warrants, according to a social media post from the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert B. Gemienhardt

Sheriff’s detectives interviewed Robert B. Gemienhardt, 36, of Logan, who they said confessed that he viewed, possessed and disseminated child pornography.

Gemienhardt has been charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, which is a second-degree felony, the sheriff’s office said, adding that it anticipated more charges will be presented to a grand jury.