LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) – The Logan Hocking School District is closed Tuesday due to an alleged social media threat, the district announced Tuesday morning.

According to a release on the school district’s web site, all Logan-Hocking Schools will be closed due to an ongoing investigation into a social media threat that was posted Monday night.

The closing comes two weeks after students from Logan High School were evacuated and local schools were placed on lockdown due to a potential threatening object found in a bathroom at Logan High School. The district then cancelled classes for two days following the incident.

No further information is available currently. NBC4 will have updates as they become available.