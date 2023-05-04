LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Logan-Hocking School District has canceled classes for the second day in a row after a “suspicious object” was found in a high school bathroom.

The district said it would close schools on Friday as law enforcement investigate the object discovered on Wednesday, Superintendent Monte Bainter said in a statement on Thursday. It added that Hopewell Counselors are available at Logan High School from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday if community members or students need someone to talk to.

Multiple agencies, including the Columbus Division of Fire’s bomb squad, went to Logan High School at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday after someone pulled the fire alarm. School staff reported a “suspicious object” was found in a bathroom. Other schools in the district were placed on lockdown and evening activities were also canceled. Afterward, the district canceled all classes on Thursday.

A group of students was holding a gathering inside the high school to voice concerns about mental health at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday when the object was found and police were called, the district said. The object was “made to look like an explosive device” and the school’s safety protocols were initiated.

Superintendent Bainter said the district is reviewing footage of the gathering and plans to discipline students who were breaking the student code of conduct, displaying disrespectful behavior or acting in an unsafe manner. Students who were peacefully participating will not face disciplinary action for this particular event.

In an abundance of caution, the district said there will be an increased police presence when school resumes on Monday as a suspect in the incident has not yet been identified. Read Thursday’s full statement from Superintendent Bainter here.