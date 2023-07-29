Watch a previous report on this case in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Hocking County woman was sentenced to decades in prison for her role in a child pornography case involving a 3-year-old child.

Earlier this week, Carrie Daniels, 38, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for producing child pornography of a 3-year-old child and possessing more than 1,000 images and 350 videos of child sexual abuse, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

According to the attorney’s office, Daniels and her boyfriend, Robert Gemienhardt, 42, groomed and sexually abused children, creating pornography of the abuse.

Robert B. Gemienhardt, left, and Carrie Daniels

Daniels pleaded guilty in October 2022 to sexually exploiting minors and possessing child pornography. Gemienhardt pleaded guilty in September 2022 and was sentenced to 45 years in prison. Gemienhardt was a registered sex offender at the time of his arrest.

Daniels received the maximum prison sentence allowed for the charges she pleaded to.

According to the attorney’s office, Daniels and Gemienhardt exchanged thousands of illicit text messages detailing their sexual fantasies involving four separate minors. The texts also showed Daniels and Gemienhardt’s plans to sexually abuse the children. The attorney’s office also alleged that Daniels photographed two other children while they were nude and sent the photos to Gemienhardt.

The investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip from a social media app regarding Gemienhardt’s online child exploitation activities while at Daniels’s home. The Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office then began their investigation.