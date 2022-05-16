HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 18-year-old who has not been seen by her family since December 2021.

Per the sheriff’s office, Cheyenne Cook left Hocking County in Dec. on a transit bus to allegedly head to a college out of Ohio.

The college Cook allegedly went to has no record she was enrolled, per HCSO.

Cook is 5’03”, 123 pounds and anyone with information on her location can call 740-385-2131 or can call/text 740-380-4276 to stay anonymous.