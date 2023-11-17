View the video player above for previous coverage.

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) – A Hocking County man has been charged with 21 felonies in connection to a shooting that injured a sheriff’s deputy and police K-9 during a standoff in July.

Steven Hardbarger, 45, of Logan, barricaded himself inside a residence on July 30 as law enforcement officials responded to a domestic violence call at the home, according to a news release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. During the standoff, Hardbarger allegedly fired at officers before being taken into custody.

A bullet grazed a deputy in the hip, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A Logan police K-9 named Rambo, who was sitting in the back of a police cruiser, was shot in the head. Rambo survived after being life-flighted to Ohio State University’s Veterinary Medical Center. In all, Hardbarger fired more than 150 rounds during the incident, according to law enforcement.

Rambo, a K-9, was injured in a standoff on Sunday, July 30, 2023. (Courtesy Photo/Logan Police Department)

A Hocking County grand jury indicted Hardburger on the following counts:

One felony count of kidnapping

One felony count of attempted aggravated murder

15 counts of felonious assault

One felony count of assaulting a police dog

One felony count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises

Two felony counts of vandalism

One misdemeanor count of domestic violence

Several of the charges also carry additional firearm specifications, the news release said. Hardburger is being held at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without bail. A preliminary hearing is expected next week.