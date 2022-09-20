LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — A man from Hocking County has pleaded guilty in federal court after he and his significant other were federally charged earlier in the year for producing and possessing child pornography.

Robert Gemienhardt, 37, admitted in court Tuesday he sexually exploited children — one of whom was as young as 3 years old, according to a press release from Kenneth L. Parker, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. He had been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography of a prepubescent minor.

Gemienhardt’s digital devices contained “more than 1,000 images and 350 videos depicting child sexual abuse,” according to the press release.

In 2020, he and his girlfriend Carrie Daniels, 41, also produced child pornography of minor victims who they groomed and sexually abused together, a Hocking County Sheriff’s Office search warrant revealed. The two exchanged “thousands of illicit text messages” related to their sexual abuse of the minor victims.

An initial tip from the messenger app, Kik, to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children prompted the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the allegations.

Gemienhardt — who had a prior registered sex offender conviction in Franklin County — was arrested in late February, and Daniels was arrested a week later, in March.

Daniels is scheduled in court on October 5, where Parker expects her to plead guilty, too. She faces two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of possession of child pornography.