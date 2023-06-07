LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) – A Logan man was issued a $1 million bond and charged with rape of a minor this week in Hocking County Municipal Court.

According to court documents, Logan police officers responded to reports of a sexual assault just before 10 p.m. on June 3. Officers interviewed the victim, a 12-year-old girl, who was staying with a friend in the 300 block of East Second Street in Logan.

The victim accused Christian Hughes, 41, of raping her earlier that day, in addition to abusing her over the previous three years. The report said that the victim told police that abuse began on the last day of fourth grade, that she told an adult of the abuse, and that the person did nothing to help her.

Police said the abuse last occurred on June 3 when Hughes allegedly raped the victim, who then told her friend of the abuse. She was taken to Hocking Valley Community Hospital, then to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for a forensic interview and rape kit. Logan PD also notified Hocking County Children Services of the incident.

Hughes, who is detained at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail, was arrested on June 4, arraigned on June 6 and issued a $1 million bond. He is next scheduled to appear in court on June 28 for a preliminary hearing.