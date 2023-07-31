Rambo, a K-9, was injured in a standoff on Sunday, July 30, 2023. (Courtesy Photo/Logan Police Department)

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — A Hocking County man has been taken into custody after a standoff with police and deputies resulted in a deputy and K9 officer being shot on Sunday night.

Hocking County law enforcement officers — including with the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office and Logan police — responded to a dispute on Bremen Road near State Route 93 on Sunday night before 9 p.m.

Deputies arrived and saw 44-year-old Steven Hardbarger with a gun and began firing at police, per the sheriff’s office. Deputy Jason Miles was shot in the hip before the suspect continued to fire at officers. One of the rounds allegedly fired by the suspect hit a K9 officer, Rambo.

The standoff ended and Hardbarger was taken into custody and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail with criminal charges pending.

Rambo, “has been treated and released and is back at home with his partner,” according to police.

Deputy Miles suffered non-life threatening injuries. The Ohio State Patrol Aviation Unit transported Rambo to the Ohio State University Veterinary Hospital.