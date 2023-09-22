LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) – A Hocking County grand jury has indicted a Hocking County Commissioner for making fraudulent credit card purchases worth over $19,000 in 2022.

Jessica Dicken is charged with seven felony counts of fraud, including telecommunications fraud, money laundering, theft, and election falsification, along with a misdemeanor count of soliciting or accepting improper compensation.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit received a complaint alleging fraudulent use of a Hocking County Agricultural Society’s credit card. The indictment states that Dicken made $19,084 in fraudulent purchases to help finance her 2022 campaign for Hocking County Commissioner, to pay for a rental vehicle during a family vacation and for other personal purchases.

Dicken was a former Hocking County Agricultural Society secretary during the alleged incidents. The indictment was filed in Hocking County Common Pleas court Friday and an arraignment hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12.