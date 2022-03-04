HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman in Hocking County is has been charged with producing child pornography a week after her boyfriend was arrested on similar charges.

According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Carrie L. Daniels, 41, of Logan, has been charged with rape and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

Daniels live-in boyfriend, Robert B. Gemienhardt, 36, was arrested Feb. 22, after deputies received a tip from the Internet Crimes and Children Task Force.

After Gemienhardt’s arrest, deputies and the FBI executed several search warrants on electronic devices and, based on digital evidence, found that Daniels had produced sexually explicit child pornography involving minors under the age of 13, according to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say more charges are likely to be presented to a Hocking County Grand Jury, or a Federal Grand Jury at a later date.