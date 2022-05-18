LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said a review is underway after a distribution center had a bomb scare from a suspicious package on Tuesday.

Per HCSO, someone at the Rocky Brands Distribution Center near Haydenville called 9-1-1 after finding a box with a threatening message and wires hanging out.

The message reads: “Here’s your boots **expletive**. Also, whoever opens this will be cursed for 3 days. Would be more but the Witch request something I couldn’t give.”

After a building evacuation, officials from multiple Hocking County and Logan agencies responded and a detection K-9 indicated there was no odor or explosive in the box.

Deputies opened the box and found a pair of boots, with an investigation determining that a California customer sent the boots in a “hard to open” box because they were mad they were sent an incorrect pair.

The incident report is being reviewed by the Hocking County Prosecutor’s Office for possible criminal charges.