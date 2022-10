ROCKBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 12-year-old endangered runaway last seen Tuesday in Rockbridge.

Akerah Sanders was last seen walking on Chieftain Drive Tuesday evening.

Akerah was last seen wearing a blue and yellow shirt, jeans, and no shoes.

The sheriff’s office said Akerah may be injured.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.