HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A survey team for the National Weather Service confirmed Friday evening that the tornado that touched down in Hocking County has been rated as an EF2.

The tornado was on the ground for about nine minutes, from 7:16 to 7:25 p.m., according to NWS. At max, it moved an estimated 120 miles per hour and carved a path 700 yards wide, or the size of seven football fields.

NWS confirmed that no one was hurt or killed as a result of the EF2 tornado. The Hocking tornado first brought damage to the main entrance of Tar Hollow State Park, and carried west up the hillside to East Fork Road. It then moved to Narrows Road before moving into Vinton County.

Photos showed multiple downed trees in the area, and the NWS said the tornado decimated a canopy in the hills east of Narrows Road.

The weather service has identified these as the other tornadoes in the state:

EF-1 in southeastern Darke County

EF-2 near Tipp City

EF-1 north of Springfield

EF-0 north of Urbana

EF-0 near Sardinia

The tornado near Tipp City, in Miami County, was on the ground for about 14 miles. It touched down initially in open farmland, loosely in contact the ground and causing minor tree damage. It gained in strength as it approached Tipp City and ripped the roof off a Meijer distribution center.