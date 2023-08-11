View a 2022 report where NBC4 interviewed Chief Deputy Caleb Moritz in the video player above.

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — The former Hocking County chief deputy is facing felony charges months after leaving the force.

Former Hocking County Chief Deputy Caleb Moritz. (NBC4 File Photo)

On Friday, a grand jury in the Hocking County Court of Common Pleas indicted Caleb Moritz on three felony charges, including theft in office and two counts of intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case. Hocking County Sheriff Lanny North told NBC4 that his office gave Moritz until 12:30 p.m. to turn himself in to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville. He noted that the indictment came as part of a “relentless and ongoing lengthy investigation.”

“These charges are reflective of an individual that has violated the public’s trust and the core values of our office,” North said.

Prior to the indictment, Moritz resigned from the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office. The former chief deputy’s last day on the job was April 12, according to North.

The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information related to Moritz’s case to call its investigators at 740-385-2131, or the county prosecutor’s office at 740-385-5343.

NBC4 last spoke with Moritz in 2022. In an interview regarding a child endangerment case, he described finding a 3-year-old locked in a cage.