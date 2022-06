HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Alexis Renee Triplett was last seen in the area around Gibisonville Friday evening, per HCSO.

HCSO describes Triplett as 5’3″, 140 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair with red streaks.

Anyone with information on Triplett’s whereabouts is asked to call the HCSO at 740-385-2131 or can contact by phone call or text at 740-380-4276 to remain anonymous.