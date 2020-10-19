Hocking County woman tells deputies she shot and killed her elderly husband at his request

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — A 64-year-old Hocking County woman turned herself into police on Sunday after saying she shot and killed her 72-year-old husband to end his suffering.

Gayle L. Piatt

Gayle L. Piatt of Haydenville told deputies that her husband, Homer, had several health issues and asked her to take his life. She told Hocking County Sheriff’s deputies that she shot her husband, using a small caliber firearm on Thursday.

Afterward, she told deputies that she attempted to take her own life through an intentional overdose but was unsuccessful. Later, she went to the sheriff’s office and turned herself in.

Deputies went to Piatt’s residence and found details that supported her account. The body of Homer Piatt was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Gayle Piatt has been charged with murder and is awaiting her initial appearance in Hocking County Municipal Court.