Hocking County woman missing since mid-October in need of medical treatment

HOCKING CO., Ohio (WCMH) — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in need of medical attention who went missing in mid-October.

According to the sheriff’s office, 35-year-old Jessica Wray was last seen on Oct. 14 at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster. She was last known to be driving a black Nissan Pathfinder with Ohio plates GWK9046. The sheriff’s office said she is known to frequent Hocking and Fairfield Counties.

Wray requires weekly dialysis and has not been seen since her last treatment earlier this month.

Anyone with information about Wray’s whereabouts is urged to call the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office at 740-358-2131.