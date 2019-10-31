Hocking County woman missing since mid-October in need of medical treatment

Local News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HOCKING CO., Ohio (WCMH) — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in need of medical attention who went missing in mid-October.

According to the sheriff’s office, 35-year-old Jessica Wray was last seen on Oct. 14 at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster. She was last known to be driving a black Nissan Pathfinder with Ohio plates GWK9046. The sheriff’s office said she is known to frequent Hocking and Fairfield Counties.

Wray requires weekly dialysis and has not been seen since her last treatment earlier this month.

Anyone with information about Wray’s whereabouts is urged to call the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office at 740-358-2131.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools