Hocking County teen reported missing

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old has been reported missing from Logan in Hocking County.

Ronald David Allen Russell was reported missing by his family from Walnut Dowler Road Tuesday evening.

Ronald is between 5-feet, 6-inches and 5-feet, 8-inches tall with a thin build, He has red hair and fair skin.

Ronald was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue t-shirt, a blue hoodie with two motorcycles and flames on it, a camo rebel flag ball cap, and boots.

Ronald may also have his dog, a black and brown miniature pincher, with him.

If you have any information on Ronald or his whereabouts, please call 911 or contact the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office at 740-385-2131.