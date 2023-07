HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — 13-year-old Joseph Schrader is missing from Union Furnace, Ohio, according to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.

Schrader is 5’2”, 90-100 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a Lego logo, blue jeans, black and white shoes and tan Cleveland Browns hat. He was also carrying a suitcase.

If you have seen Joseph Schrader, please call the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office at 740-385- 2131.